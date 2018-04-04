2017's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was on hand to give a speech paying tribute to Carter, now 66.

"She wasn't afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world," she said of the trailblazing actress. “Her Wonder Woman made me believe I that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it."

After the ceremony, Carter wrote on Instagram: "Thank you again to everyone who made this possible. This is a day I will never forget."

Carter may have hung up her lasso and indestructible cuffs, but the latest Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot paid tribute to the original Wonder Woman and the "sisterhood of the women of wonder".

Which sounds pretty badass.