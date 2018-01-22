The news follows the relentless stream of heartbreaking stories and blacklistings that have been shaking the industry since Harvey Weinstein's first came forward. Last year it was confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 had cut ties with Brett Rattner, who has been accused of harassment by Ellen Page among others.

“Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of the Producers Guild membership,” said PGA presidents Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi. “We provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments built on mutual respect, so it is our obligation to change our culture and eradicate this abuse.

“Producers really do set the tone on sets,” Lucchesi added. “I do think that if something wrong happened now, many of our members would step in.”

Wonder Woman 2, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, is slated for release 2019.

[H/T Variety]