As well as multiple first look images and a livestream date announcement trailer in recent months, fans will be pleased to learn that we now have a first proper look at the Cillian Murphy drama.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated and pulse-pounding films of next year, Oppenheimer has finally got an official trailer.

Releasing in July 2023, the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster promises to be an epic thriller and the accompanying trailer certainly does not disappoint.

In it, we finally learn that the film won't be shot entirely in black and white, as previous imagery and teasers have led us to believe. Instead, we get a sense of just how gripping the saga will be as Oppenheimer (played by Murphy) comes to terms with the fact that he has created the world's first atomic bomb.

As well as impressive visual imagery, the trailer also includes some fittingly dramatic monologues from Murphy, who stars in the film as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who has been credited as "father of the atomic bomb".

In the trailer, we hear Murphy state: “We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify. They would fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.

“Theory will only take you so far. I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon but we have no choice.”

Watch the new trailer below.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It will chronicle the life and career of the titular character and is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast with Emily Blunt starring as Oppenheimer's wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission.

The cast also includes Rami Malek, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (Serenity), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

Oppenheimer also marks the sixth project with Nolan and Murphy, who has also starred in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk.

Oppenheimer is scheduled for cinema release on 21st July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

