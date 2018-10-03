The action is slow, and the plot doesn’t delve deeply enough into the complex history of the characters to offer anything truly compelling. However, the middle act, where Isaac and Kingsley are given space to debate Eichmann’s crimes, gives the film some intrigue.

Isaac simmers as a man motivated by a personal sense of revenge, whereas Kingsley is staggeringly good as a man justifying the unthinkable. The committed leads make Operation Finale worth watching, even though it never really gets to the core of its complicated moral debate.

Advertisement

Operation Finale is on Netflix