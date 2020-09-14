Their quest will take them on an epic journey to find the magic they need, encountering amazing mythical creatures along the way and ultimately learning valuable life lessons.

Onward is the latest major Disney flick to land on the studio's streaming service, following the digital release of Artemis Fowl, family drama The One and Only Ivan, and the live-action remake of Mulan.

Read on for all the information you need about how to watch Onward on Disney Plus.

When is Onward coming to Disney Plus UK?

Onward will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 2nd October 2020. You can sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month to watch it.

A digital copy of Onward is currently available for purchase on the Sky Store or Amazon for £13.99.

In the US, Onward was one of the earliest theatrical films released early online in response to the pandemic, made available to purchase digitally from Friday 20th March and landing on Disney+ just two weeks later.

However, as with the early US release of Rise of Skywalker, the UK had to wait a while longer to stream Onward on demand - the Pixar animation was available to purchase digitally and on DVD and Blu-ray from Friday 1st May.

How to watch Onward online

Onward is available from video on demand stores such as Amazon, Sky Store, Google Play and iTunes. It will be available on Disney+ UK from 2nd October.

Onward review

Trevor Johnston reviewed Onward for Radio Times.

Yes, the plot follows an expected path, but what's fresh and hilarious is how the film honours the fantasy genre while also giving it a good ribbing, and the love/hate central relationship is insightfully drawn. The blend of action, comedy and underling emotion proves unstoppably entertaining, and those who spent their youth playing Dungeons & Dragons will take special pleasure from it.

You can also click to see how Onward was inspired by a touching true story.

Onward is available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 2nd October. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV guide.