Universal Pictures’ One Night Only has expanded its cast, with Maya Hawke among the new additions.

Alongside Hawke, who's best known for playing Robin Buckley in the Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things, other newcomers to the cast include Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), King Princess (Nine Perfect Strangers), Ziwe (Succession) and Este Haim (Licorice Pizza), according to Deadline.

While details of their parts remain under wraps, they’re all set to star in supporting roles, according to the publication.

They join previously announced cast members Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), LeVar Burton (Picard) and James Bond contender Callum Turner (The Capture).

Directed by Will Gluck, the movie is based on his rewrite of Travis Braun’s Black List script, which follows two strangers (Barbaro and Turner) who attempt to find someone to sleep with on the one night that premarital sex is legal.

Details of Gluck’s version remain under wraps, and it’s unclear whether it will stay true to the original premise.

Jacqueline Monetta, VP at Olive Bridge Entertainment, will oversee and produce with Gluck.

One Night Only will premiere 7th August 2026.

