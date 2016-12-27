What if each of the tasks in the Triwizard tournament represented each of the Deathly Hallows?

Think about it; the first task, fending off a fire-breathing dragon, is all about power. That could represent the omnipotent elder wand.

The second task, recovering a loved one from the lake, embodies the resurrection stone.

And the third? The maze is all about finding something lost and hard to find, which sounds a lot like the cloak.

Endure all three and you win the tournament and become Triwizard champion. But perhaps not the master of death, as Cedric all-so-brutally found out (it's still too hard to hard about).