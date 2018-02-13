Knightley is reportedly set to play former GCHQ spy Katharine Gun who became well-known in 2003 for leaking secret information about illegal action taken by the United States regarding the invasion of Iraq.

Screen Daily reports that the film will begin shooting in Yorkshire on 12th March. Smith's role has yet to be revealed.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Eye in the Sky director Gavin Hood will reportedly direct the film.

Earlier this month, Smith was confirmed to play the cult leader and murderer Charles Manson called Charlie Says.