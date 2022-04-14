Director Robert Eggers (The VVitch and The Lighthouse) returns with his brutal Viking tale of revenge based on the legends that inspired William Shakespeare's Hamlet, titled The Northman.

A Viking prince named Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) seeks revenge on his paternal uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) after he murders King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke) and marries Amleth's mother, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman).

On this epic journey of vengeance, Amleth allies with the sorceress Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) to bring his enemy to justice.

In our RadioTimes.com review, we noted the film "looks incredible and features some challenging moments and top-notch performances from its cast", so there's much to enjoy here.

So, who else stars in the film and where have you seen them all before? Here is your guide to the cast of The Northman,

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Northman cast: Full list of characters in Alexander Skarsgård epic

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth

Focus Features

Who is Amleth? A Viking warrior prince, Amleth has lived life among a band of vicious warriors and killers when he is drawn back into a quest for revenge against his uncle - who murdered Amleth's father, kidnapped Amleth's mother and stole the throne.

Where have I seen Alexander Skarsgård before? The Swedish actor is best known for his television roles in the series Generation Kill, True Blood and Big Little Lies. Skarsgård has also had notable film roles in Zoolander, Melancholia, Battleship, The Legend of Tarzan, Long Shot, and Godzilla vs Kong.

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Queen Gudrún? The mother of Amleth becomes the wife of her former brother-in-law Fjölnir after a bloody coup.

Where have I seen Nicole Kidman before? The Australian actress is an Oscar-winner after her turn as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. She has also appeared in major films such as Days of Thunder, Far and Away, Batman Forever, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, Lion, To Die For, Birth, and Being the Ricardos. Kidman has also appeared in TV series including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Claes Bang as Fjölnir the Brotherless

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Fjölnir? The brother of King Aurvandill takes the throne in a bloody coup and marries his brother's wife. Amleth swears he will deliver brutal revenge to Fjölnir.

Where have I seen Claes Bang before? The Danish actor received international acclaim for his turn in the film The Square in 2017. Since then, Bang has appeared in the television series The Affair and Dracula, along with a turn in the film The Burnt Orange Heresy.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest

Aidan Monaghan / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Olga? A sorceress who Amleth encounters after he joins in the pillaging of town and who becomes an ally to him.

Where have I seen Anya Taylor-Joy before? Taylor-Joy rose to prominence following her turn in Robert Eggers' acclaimed horror film The VVitch. Since then, the actress has appeared in the films Split, Glass, Thoroughbreds, and Emma. She won great acclaim for her lead role in the drama series The Queen's Gambit and also appears in the gangster drama series Peaky Blinders.

Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandill War-Raven

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is King Aurvandill? A warrior king who is Amleth's father, Gudrún's husband and Fjölnir's brother. Aurvandill's death is the catalyst for the story.

Where have I seen Ethan Hawke before? The American actor had his breakthrough performance in Dead Poets' Society, before appearing in films such as the Before trilogy, Gattaca, Reality Bites, Training Day, Boyhood, Before The Devil Knows You're Dead, and First Reformed. Hawke is currently appearing in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight.

Björk as the Seeress

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is the Seeress? A prophetess who delivers omens and tidings to Amleth.

Where have I seen Björk before? An international music star from Iceland, Björk won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her star turn in Lars Von Trier's film Dancer in the Dark.

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Heimir the Fool? An individual at the court of King Aurvandill who dabbles in magic and holy tidings.

Where have I seen Willem Dafoe before? The award-winning American actor is best known for his roles in the films Heaven's Gate, Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, Mississippi Burning, the Spider-Man film franchise, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Nightmare Alley and Robert Eggers' film The Lighthouse.

Gustav Lindh as Thorir the Proud

Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Thorir the Proud? The arrogant and sadistic eldest son and heir of Fjölnir.

Where have I seen Gustav Lindh before? The Danish actor is best known for his role in the Danish drama film Queen of Hearts and the Danish comedy series Riders of Justice.

Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as He-Witch

Who is the He-Witch? A sorcerer who lives in a cave in a mountain in Iceland.

Where have I seen Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson before? A titan of Icelandic cinema, Sigurðsson has also appeared in The Oath, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Lamb.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Thorfinnr

Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for REIGN Total Body Fuel

Who is Thorfinnr? A slave of Fjölnir who takes part in a brutal sport.

Where have I seen Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson before? The Icelandic former strong man is best known outside of that profession for his appearances as Ser Gregor Clegane/The Mountain in five seasons of Game of Thrones.

Kate Dickie as Halldora the Pict

Kate Dickie attends the "Our Ladies World Premiere" during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Halldora? A servant in the household of Fjölnir.

Where have I seen Kate Dickie before? The Scottish actress is best known for her roles as Lex in Tinsel Town and as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones. Dickie has also appeared in films such as Red Road, Prometheus, Filth and Robert Eggers' horror film The VVitch.

Olwen Fouéré as Ashildur Hofgythja

Olwen Fouéré attends the 2016 IFTA Film & Drama Awards at Mansion House on April 9, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. Phillip Massey/Getty Images

Who is Ashildur Hofgythja? An elder and religious figure who serves in the community ruled by Fjölnir.

Where have I seen Olwen Fouéré before? The Irish actress has appeared in films such as Mandy, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Beasts, Animals, Zone 414, She Will and the 2022 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Ralph Ineson as Captain Volodymyr

Ralph Ineson attends "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Captain Volodymyr? The captain of a ship encounters Amleth and Olga.

Where have I seen Ralph Ineson before? As well as starring in Robert Eggers' film The VVitch and the Harry Potter films, Ineson is known for his roles in the televisions series Game of Thrones, Goodnight Sweetheart, The Office and Chernobyl.

Advertisement

The Northman is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th April 2022. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.