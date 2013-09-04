"There is no truth to the rumour Benedict has been cast in Star Wars," a spokesperson told the New York Daily News. "I think the rumours are circling because JJ and Benedict have just recently had a wonderful time working together on Star Trek."

The speculation had picked up steam in the last 24 hours thanks to Cumberbatch's known love for the Star Wars franchise and his timely exit from Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak – a move that would have left him available when Abrams and his cast begin shooting in London next year.

But although Cumber-fans will be disappointed with this morning's news, they can console themselves in the knowledge they'll be seeing plenty of their leading man in the coming months, with the return of Sherlock to BBC1 this January and the cinema release of The Fifth Estate and 12 Years a Slave.

