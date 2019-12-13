Matera, Italy

Director Cary Fukunaga has shared several behind the snaps of their time filming in Matera in Italy, which is the scene of the fast-paced Aston Martin DB5 chase that bookends the trailer. The sequence, which features Daniel Craig questioning Léa Seydoux's character over an apparent betrayal, is thought to be the prologue of the film.

Further sequences were shot in Maratea and Gravina in Puglia.

Nittedal, Norway

Nittedal, a city eighteen miles north of Oslo, was used for the filming of a frozen lake sequence.

More like this

The scene sees Rami Malek's villain chasing a child over a frozen lake, and is rumoured to be a flashback scene for Léa Seydoux 's Madeleine Swann character.

Production later returned to Norway's Atlantic Ocean Road for a driving scene, which saw the return of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a classic 80s Bond car featured prominently in The Living Daylights.

Port Antonia, Jamaica

Jamaica was one of the first locations announced for the film, following a live stream at Ian Fleming's Goldeneye estate in Northern Jamaica. Jamaica is where Bond is enjoying his retirement at the start of the film and was the location of Daniel Craig's much-publicised ankle injury. Production later moved to the country's capital, Kingston.

London, England

Bond's home of London, of course, returns as a key location, specifically Whitehall and Hammersmith.

The Aston Martin V8 made another appearance in the Whitehall scene, which is believed to feature Bond driving Miss Moneypenny to Q's house and was briefly shown in the trailer.

Filming in Hammersmith featured Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Rory Kinnear.

Aviemore, Scotland

Bond is again returning to the Scottish highlands following his explosive trip in 2012's Skyfall, and it doesn't look like this next visit is going to be any quieter.

Cairngorms National Park will be the site of yet another car chase as glimpsed in the trailer, which doesn't end well for one of the vehicles.

Advertisement

Filming also took place in and around Ardverikie House, Laggan.