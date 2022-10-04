Who is the new Black Panther?

In the clips and trailers released so far, Marvel Studios have avoided confirming the identity of the person under the mask, although based on their silhouette it appears to be one of the powerful women in Wakandan government.

The final trailer for Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has stoked up fresh speculation over who will don the super-suit after the passing of King T'Challa (a plot point included after the tragic real-life death of actor Chadwick Boseman).

The most widely speculated names are T'Challa's sister and tech genius Shuri (Letitia Wright), T'Challa's lover and spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), or head of the Dora Milaje and card-carrying Avenger, Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Whoever inherits the mantle will have a great responsibility, as the trailers for Wakanda Forever seem to show the African nation poised for war against ocean king Namor and his Talocanian army. Here's a breakdown of the candidates:

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther (2018) SEAC

Shuri is by far and away the favourite to take on the role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only was her beloved brother the previous title holder, but also she designed many variations of the suit for him, meaning she has an intricate understanding of the technology that allows them to function so elegantly.

She could apply that knowledge to make a version for herself, the likes of which we have seen in the Wakanda Forever trailer, which would also serve as a moving tribute to her late brother.

The marketing material for Wakanda Forever seems to imply that Shuri is the main character – placed front and centre in the latest poster – while there is a precedent for her taking on the Black Panther mantle from the comic books.

However, Marvel have misled audiences before, and it's possible they could surprise us by revealing another worthy successor, which would explain why we're yet to see any specific character 'suit up' in the footage released so far.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o)

Lupita Nyong'o plays Nakia in Black Panther (2018) SEAC

Nakia is also an obvious choice to become the next Black Panther in the MCU.

One thing she has over Shuri is more combat experience, having been sent on covert missions for Wakanda since long before it went public on the world stage.

Nakia also had a close romantic relationship with the late King T'Challa, so it makes perfect sense that she would want to continue the heroic work he carried out in life.

However, Nakia is a character we haven't seen on screen since 2018's Black Panther, meaning she may not have the same fan support as Shuri and Okoye, who reached new heights of popularity in crossover epics Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

On the other hand, Lupita Nyong'o is an icon, so we could see it happening.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Danai Gurira plays Okoye in Black Panther (2018) SEAC

Speaking of combat experience, it's hard to imagine anyone more qualified to take on the role of Black Panther than Okoye, who has proven herself to be one of the most skilled fighters in the entire MCU.

Okoye was also one of T'Challa's most trusted allies, fighting alongside him against Thanos' hordes during the Battle of Wakanda, and carrying out his vision in his absence during the dark days following the 'snap'.

However, it's possible that Okoye could be too committed to the Wakandan armed forces, known as the Dora Milaje, to consider standing down to become the next Black Panther.

In one month, we'll have some answers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in cinemas on Friday 11th November 2022.

