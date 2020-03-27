So get ready to rumble once more - this time on Netflix.

When is The Main Event on Netflix?

The Main Event will premiere on Netflix on Friday, 10th April - five days after WrestleMania 36, the biggest WWE event of the year (though we're keeping on an eye on whether this gets postponed given the Coronavirus precautions).

Filming took place between June and August 2019 in Vancouver, with the movie completed before coronavirus began disrupting the film industry.

More like this

This is the first WWE Studios film to be exclusive to Netflix - the majority of their films are usually straight-to-DVD or have a limited theatrical release.

What is The Main Event about?

The Main Event follows Leo Thompson, a bullied 11-year-old boy who dreams of being a wrestler - a dream that may well come true once he discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him superpowers.

With the support of his grandmother, Leo enters a WWE competition - but he'll have to face some much older, much bigger challengers in the ring to become a wrestling superstar...

Essentially a wrestling version of children's basketball classic Like Mike, this is part of WWE's continued foray into family films. It is also the first but not the last of WWE studio's tag team partnership with Netlflix - The Big Show Show will also see the popular wrestler get his own sitcom on the streaming service.

The film is directed by Jay Karas, who is best known for directing sitcoms such as Superstore and Parks and Recreation.

Who is in the cast of The Main Event?

The lead role of Leo Thompson is taken by Seth Carr, who has made a bit of a career playing younger characters - he was a young Killmonger in Black Panther and young Holt in Brooklyn Nine Nine - but has also had long-running roles in Bosch and Free Rein.

Carr will be supported by Tichina Arnold (The Little Shop of Horrors) as his supportive grandmother, as well as Ken Marino (Fresh Off the Boat) and Adam Pally (Sonic The Hedgehog).

Lisa Durupt, Lucie Guest, Paul Lazenby, Dallas Young and Glen Gordon round out the cast.

The film will, of course, be chock-full of real-life WWE superstars - following in The Rock's acting footsteps will be Corey Graves, Kofi Kingston, Seamus, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Mauro Ranallo, Otis, Babatunde Aiyegbusi, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Phew.

A John Cena cameo is rumoured but not confirmed - so keep your eyes peeled for the invisible man just in case.

Is there a trailer for The Main Event?

Yes - a trailer is due on 27th March 2020.

Advertisement

Wondering what else to watch? Check out our best movies on Netflix guide or best TV shows on Netflix. If you're looking for something to watch tonight - take a look at the TV guide.