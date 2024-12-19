When he lies to a rival primary school teacher that a Hollywood producer will be coming to watch the performance, things soon spiral out of control and Paul must find a way to resolve the mess.

Alongside Freeman, Call the Midwife’s Pam Ferris, Shetland’s Ashley Jensen and Alan Carr also star in the cast of the movie.

Speaking to the BBC in November about the film’s enduring popularity, writer and director Debbie Isitt said: "Because it’s on Netflix every Christmas and on the BBC a lot, it just seems to find a new audience."

She added that the idea for the film came when she went to see her daughter's nativity, saying: "I thought, this could make a really good film, because the children were just hilarious."

The first film was a huge success and went on to spawn three sequels, all written and directed by Isitt.

"I love them all, but I think the original is probably always going to be close to my heart," she added.

Wondering which songs feature in the film? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Nativity soundtrack: Full list of songs in the film

Martin Freeman and the cast of Nativity! Entertainment One

The full list of songs in the film is as follows:

Hooray for Hollywood by Johnny Davis

by Johnny Davis Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5

by The Jackson 5 I'm a Little Christmas Cracker by Diana Decker

by Diana Decker Maybe This Christmas by Ron Sexsmith

by Ron Sexsmith Snow Day by Bleu

by Bleu I Want You Back by The Jackson 5

by The Jackson 5 I Want You With Me at Christmas by Jesse Belvin

by Jesse Belvin Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes

by The Ronettes Silent Night by Hayley Westenra

by Hayley Westenra Nazareth by Various Artists

by Various Artists Good News Song by Various Artists

by Various Artists Sparkle and Shine by Various Artists

by Various Artists She's the Brightest Star by Various Artists

by Various Artists One Look by Various Artists

by Various Artists One Night One Moment by Various Artists

by Various Artists One Night One Moment by Hayley Westenra

