Nativity! soundtrack: Full list of songs in the film
The Martin Freeman-starring musical comedy Nativity! is available to watch on Netflix.
This Christmas marks 15 years since the Martin Freeman-starring musical comedy Nativity! first landed on our screens and charmed fans with its lovable performances, hilarious storyline and catchy soundtrack.
The movie, which was released in 2009, centres around the story of primary school teacher Paul (Martin Freeman), who is tasked with producing the year’s nativity play despite his disdain for Christmas.
When he lies to a rival primary school teacher that a Hollywood producer will be coming to watch the performance, things soon spiral out of control and Paul must find a way to resolve the mess.
Alongside Freeman, Call the Midwife’s Pam Ferris, Shetland’s Ashley Jensen and Alan Carr also star in the cast of the movie.
Speaking to the BBC in November about the film’s enduring popularity, writer and director Debbie Isitt said: "Because it’s on Netflix every Christmas and on the BBC a lot, it just seems to find a new audience."
She added that the idea for the film came when she went to see her daughter's nativity, saying: "I thought, this could make a really good film, because the children were just hilarious."
The first film was a huge success and went on to spawn three sequels, all written and directed by Isitt.
"I love them all, but I think the original is probably always going to be close to my heart," she added.
Wondering which songs feature in the film? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
The full list of songs in the film is as follows:
- Hooray for Hollywood by Johnny Davis
- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5
- I'm a Little Christmas Cracker by Diana Decker
- Maybe This Christmas by Ron Sexsmith
- Snow Day by Bleu
- I Want You Back by The Jackson 5
- I Want You With Me at Christmas by Jesse Belvin
- Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes
- Silent Night by Hayley Westenra
- Nazareth by Various Artists
- Good News Song by Various Artists
- Sparkle and Shine by Various Artists
- She's the Brightest Star by Various Artists
- One Look by Various Artists
- One Night One Moment by Various Artists
- One Night One Moment by Hayley Westenra
