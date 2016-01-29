Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer will star as Gun, according to the Hollywood Reporter, with Paul Bettany as Observer journalist Martin Bright and Martin Freeman as the paper’s foreign affairs editor.

On the American side, Harrison Ford will play a CIA agent, and Anthony Hopkins has been cast as a retired UK general.

The film is based on the book The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell, and will start shooting in May.