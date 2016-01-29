Natalie Dormer, Harrison Ford and Martin Freeman to star in Official Secrets
Drama will tell the story of the British spy who tried to stop the war in Iraq
Take it from a journalist: journalists don’t look like they do in the films. If we did, we wouldn’t be journalists. Nevertheless, fresh on the heels of Spotlight comes another all-star cast to chew biros and shout about deadlines.
Official Secrets will tell the story of Katharine Gun, a British intelligence officer who leaked classified information in the run-up to the 2003 war in Iraq.
Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer will star as Gun, according to the Hollywood Reporter, with Paul Bettany as Observer journalist Martin Bright and Martin Freeman as the paper’s foreign affairs editor.
On the American side, Harrison Ford will play a CIA agent, and Anthony Hopkins has been cast as a retired UK general.
The film is based on the book The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell, and will start shooting in May.