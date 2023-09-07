Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pullman, known for roles in the likes of Sleepless in Seattle, Casper, Torchwood and The Sinner, will be playing the Murdaugh patriarch, who was found guilty of two counts of murder following the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul, who himself was involved in a boating accident that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach.

In June 2021, Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he'd found Maggie and Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, South Carolina. After more than a year, during which time multiple charges of financial crime were brought against Alex Murdaugh and his law licence was indefinitely suspended by the South Carolina Supreme Court, a grand jury announced an indictment against him on double murder charges for the deaths of Paul and Maggie.

Alex Murdaugh. Netflix

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had returned home after visiting his mother to find his wife and son's bodies at their dog kennels. However, after deliberating for almost three hours, the jury found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on 2nd March 2023.

Pullman is joined by the likes of Lauren Robek, Curtis Tweedie and Donavon Stinson for what will be Lifetime's 500th original movie.

