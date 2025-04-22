The trailer introduces us to the characters played by Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef, as they gather and bicker in a mountain lodge.

The four seem to all be in the world of tech, but Youssef's character and Smith's characters in particular appear to have differing political beliefs – leading tensions to flare almost immediately.

As nations and economies start teetering around the globe, the president starts calling – but will they have stopped arguing for long enough to answer?

You can watch the trailer right here:

As well as writing the film, Armstrong also directs, and it has had a remarkably quick turnaround – it started filming in March and wrapped earlier this month, ahead of its June release.

As well as his work on Succession, Armstrong is also known as the co-creator of Peep Show, The Old Guys, Fresh Meat and Babylon. He has also written for shows such as The Thick of It and Black Mirror, as well as for films including In the Loop, Four Lions, The Day Shall Come and Downhill.

Since Succession ended, he has repeatedly been asked whether a spin-off could be on the cards, an idea he has been quick to reject.

Armstrong told BBC Radio 4's Today that a spin-off "doesn't feel like the most interesting thing to do to me", and added that he had "written them [the characters] enough now".

Mountainhead will air on Sky and NOW on 1st June.

