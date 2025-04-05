Along with the exciting announcement, some first look pictures of the movie have now also been revealed, providing a sneak peek at the star-studded cast.

While details about the film remain under wraps for now, we do know that Mountainhead will follow a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

The film boasts the likes of Steve Carell (The Office US) as Randall, Jason Schwartzman (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Hugo Van Yalk, Cory Michael Smith (May December, Gotham) as Venis, and Poor Things star Ramy Youssef as Jeff.

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef in Mountainhead. HBO/Sky

The cast is rounded out by Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

Rumours about the film began to swirl earlier this year when it was revealed that Armstrong was working on an untitled HBO film with it previously having been understood that production wouldn't start till later this year.

Well, we should count ourselves lucky that it's coming to screens sooner than we originally hoped!

Read more:

Armstrong is of course known for his award-winning work on Succession, as well as co-creating hit British shows like Peep Show and Fresh Meat.

While Armstrong is no stranger to writing and producing his fair share of hit releases, Mountainhead marks the first time for him being in the film director's chair.

Armstrong will also serve as an executive producer on the film alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick, most of whom Armstrong worked previously on Succession with.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mountainhead will air on Sky and NOW on 1st June.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.