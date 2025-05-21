The new film sees Ethan Hunt and the IMF team racing to tame the Entity, after the cliffhanger to the previous film, Dead Reckoning, left the rogue AI primed to destroy humanity.

But who else is in the cast for the film and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Who's in the cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? Full list of characters

The main cast for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the major characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Holt McCallany as Serling Bernstein

Janet McTeer as Walters

Nick Offerman as General Sydney

Hannah Waddingham as Rear Admiral Neely

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Greg Tarzan Davis as Theo Degas

Charles Parnell as Richards

Tramell Tillman as Captain Bledsoe

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Colonel Burdick

Mark Gatiss as Angstrom

Mariela Garriga as Marie

Lucy Tulugarjuk as Tapeesa

Katy O'Brian as Kodiak

Stephen Oyoung as Pills

Pasha D Lychnikoff as Captain Koltsov

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Paramount

Who is Ethan Hunt? Ethan is an Impossible Mission Force (IMF) agent with a penchant for going rogue. Cruise has played him in the previous seven instalments of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Where have I seen Tom Cruise before? Cruise’s breakout role came in the classic 1980s comedy Risky Business and he has gone on to become one of the biggest movie stars of all time, with key roles including Top Gun (and its sequel Top Gun: Maverick), The Color of Money, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview with the Vampire, Eyes Wide Shut, Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, The Last Samurai, Collateral, War of the Worlds, Knight and Day, Jack Reacher, Oblivion and Edge of Tomorrow.

He also received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, and for Best Supporting Actor for his appearance in the 1999 film Magnolia.

Hayley Atwell plays Grace

Hayley Atwell as Grace in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Grace? Grace is a thief who was originally hired by the White Widow to steal from Ethan, but she later became an ally and joined his team.

Where have I seen Hayley Atwell before? Atwell will be familiar to Marvel fans as Peggy Carter, who – since 2011 – has appeared in the Captain America movies, Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and her own spin-off TV series, Agent Carter. The star has also appeared in Black Mirror, Cinderella, Howards End, The Duchess and Christopher Robin.

Ving Rhames plays Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames as Luther in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Luther Stickell? Luther is an IMF computer technician and Hunt's best friend, who has worked with him on many of his previous missions.

Where have I seen Ving Rhames before? Rhames has played the role of Luther since the beginning of the franchise. His other credits include Pulp Fiction, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Con Air and The District.

Simon Pegg plays Benji Dunn

Simon Pegg as Benji in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Benji Dunn? Benji is an IMF technician turned field agent, who has been part of Hunt's team since Mission: Impossible III.

Where have I seen Simon Pegg before? Pegg rose to fame thanks to his role in Channel 4 sitcom Spaced. He went on to star in the Cornetto Trilogy films – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End – while he's also had a key role in another major film franchise besides Mission: Impossible, playing Scotty in three Star Trek films. Other credits have included 24 Hour Party People, Man Up, Ready Player One, and the voice of Buck in the Ice Age films.

Esai Morales plays Gabriel

Esai Morales as Gabriel in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel is an old adversary of Ethan, who now works as the liaison between the Entity and humanity, doing the former's bidding.

Where have I seen Esai Morales before? You might recognise Morales from the Battlestar Galactica prequel Caprica, in which he portrayed Joseph Adama, or the Netflix series Ozark, in which he played Camino del Rio. He has also appeared as Section Chief Mateo Cruz in Criminal Mind and Deathstroke in the HBO Max superhero series Titans.

Pom Klementieff plays Paris

Pom Klementieff as Paris in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Paris? Paris was Gabriel's right-hand woman, who turned on him and eventually started working to help Ethan.

Where have I seen Pom Klementieff before? Klementieff initially starred in a number of films in her homeland of France, before landing her first English language role in the 2013 remake of Oldboy. She's gone on to appear in films such as Ingrid Goes West, Thunder Force and as Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Henry Czerny plays Eugene Kittridge

Henry Czerny as Kittridge in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Eugene Kittridge? Kittridge is the director of the CIA who was previously the deputy director of the IMF. He and Ethan often find themselves working against one another.

Where have I seen Henry Czerny before? Outside of the Mission: Impossible films, Czerny has also appeared in the films The Boys of St Vincent, Clear and Present Danger, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Ice Storm, Remember, Ready or Not and Scream VI, as well as series such as The Tudors, Revenge and Sharp Objects.

Angela Bassett plays Erika Sloane

Angela Bassett in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Erika Sloane? Erika is the former director of the CIA who is now President of the United States.

Where have I seen Angela Bassett before? Bassett's career kickstarted in the 1980s, with her most iconic projects including Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, historical drama Malcolm X and romcom How Stella Got Her Groove Back. More recently, she has starred in several seasons of American Horror Story, and currently leads fellow Ryan Murphy drama 9-1-1, while she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the third time she'd played that role in the MCU.

Holt McCallany plays Serling Bernstein

Holt McCallany as Serling Bernstein in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Serling Bernstein? Bernstein is Secretary of Defense for the US government.

Where have I seen Holt McCallany before? McCallany is perhaps best known for playing the role of Bill Tench on Netflix series Mindhunter, while film credits include Fight Club, Three Kings, Shot Caller, Wrath of Man, Nightmare Alley, The Iron Claw and The Amateur.

Janet McTeer plays Walters

Janet McTeer as Walters in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Walters? Walters is The Secretary of State.

Where have I seen Janet McTeer before? McTeer was recently cast as Professor McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO, while other screen credits include films such as Wuthering Heights, Velvet Goldmine, Maleficent, Insurgent, Me Before You and The Menu, as well as series including Sense & Sensibility, The White Queen, Jessica Jones, Sorry For Your Loss, Ozark and Kaos.

Nick Offerman plays General Sydney

Nick Offerman as General Sydney in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is General Sydney? Sydney is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Where have I seen Nick Offerman before? Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, but has also had notable roles in a number of other high-profile shows including Fargo, Devs, Pam & Tommy, The Resort, The Umbrella Academy and a brief but extremely memorable turn in The Last of Us season 1. He's also appeared in a range of films including The Founder, Bad Times at the El Royale and Civil War.

Hannah Waddingham plays Rear Admiral Neely

Hannah Waddingham as Rear Admiral Neely in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Rear Admiral Neely? Neely is the head of an aircraft carrier.

Where have I seen Hannah Waddingham before? Waddingham is known for her starring role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, while she's also had notable roles in Sex Education, Benidorm and Game of Thrones. Previous film credits include a small role in Les Misérables and parts in The Hustle, Hocus Pocus 2 and The Fall Guy, while she has also appeared extensively in the West End, with credits including Spamalot, Into the Woods and The Wizard of Oz.

Shea Whigham plays Jasper Briggs

Shea Whigham in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is Jasper Briggs? Briggs is a US intelligence operative who was tasked with hunting down Ethan when he went rogue in Dead Reckoning.

Where have I seen Shea Whigham before? As well as acclaimed turns in series such as Boardwalk Empire, Fargo, and True Detective, Whigham has also starred in the films Take Shelter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Street, First Man, Vice, Kong: Skull Island, Joker, Eileen and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Greg Tarzan Davis plays Theo Degas

Greg Tarzan Davis Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Who is Theo Degas? Theo was Briggs's partner in Dead Reckoning, hunting down Ethan, but in The Final Reckoning he is now part of Ethan's team.

Where have I seen Greg Tarzan Davis before? Davis also starred opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and previously had a recurring role in Grey's Anatomy.

Charles Parnell plays Richards

Charles Parnell Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Who is Richards? Richards is the Director of National Intelligence.

Where have I seen Charles Parnell before? Parnell is perhaps best known for playing Police Chief Derek Frye on long-running soap All My Children (the second actor to play the role) and has also starred as Master Chief Russ Jeter on the TNT show The Last Ship. On the big screen, he's had roles in Top Gun: Maverick and The Killer.

Tramell Tillman plays Captain Bledsoe

Tramell Tillman as Captain Bledsoe in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Paramount

Who is Captain Bledsoe? Bledsoe is a US submarine commander.

Where have I seen Tramell Tillman before? Tillman is best known for playing the role of Mr Milchik in Severance, while other credits include the film Sweethearts and TV shows Godfather of Harlem, Hunters and Hit-Monkey.

Rolf Saxon plays William Donloe

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Who is William Donloe? Donloe is a analyst employed by the CIA who previously appeared in the very first film in the franchise.

Where have I seen Rolf Saxon before? In addition to his role in the very first Mission: Impossible film, Saxon has previously had roles in Tomorrow Never Dies, Saving Private Ryan and the TV show Capital City.

Mark Gatiss plays Angstrom

Mark Gatiss Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Who is Angstrom? Angstrom is the Head of the NSA.

Where have I seen Mark Gatiss before? A very well known face to British TV fans, Gatiss has been seen in Sherlock, The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who, Nolly, Dracula, Taboo Moonflower Murders, and Wolf Hall, among many others. Film credits include The Mercy, The Favourite and Operation Mincemeat, while he's also been confirmed for the cast of the upcoming MCU flick The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Lucy Tulugarjuk plays Tapeesa

Lucy Tulugarjuk plays Tapeesa in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Who is Tapeesa? Donloe's wife.

Where have I seen Lucy Tulugarjuk before? Tulugarjuk has appeared in a number of Canadian films including The Journals of Knud Rasmussen, Searchers and Tautuktavuk (What We See).

Katy O'Brian plays Kodiak

Katy O'Brian plays Kodiak in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Who is Kodiak? A naval soldier on board the submarine.

Where have I seen Katy O'Brian before? O'Brian had a lead role opposite Kristen Stewart in the acclaimed 2024 film Love Lies Bleeding, while on the small screen she's's played Imperial communications officer Elia Kane in The Mandalorian, George in Z Nation, Major Sara Grey in Black Lightning and Kimball in Agents of SHIELD.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is out now in UK cinemas.

