That story sees IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) faced by an old enemy named Gabriel (played by Esai Morales), who is in league with a seemingly all-knowing artificial intelligence referred to as The Entity.

Caught up in the tangled web is master thief Grace (Hayley Atwell), who becomes a target after coming into possession of an item sought after by several dangerous individuals – but Ethan soon discovers that she won't go quietly.

Dead Reckoning also sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, Ving Rhames (Dope Thief) as hacker Luther Stickell and Simon Pegg (The Boys) as field agent Benji Dunn.

You can also expect to see Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby reprise her role as the enigmatic arms dealer known as White Widow, whose allegiances are ever-shifting.

The globe-trotting action-adventure film, which includes a jaw-dropping motorcycle stunt performed practically by daredevil Cruise, earned an enthusiastic thumbs up from critics upon release.

Dead Reckoning earned a perfect five stars from RadioTimes.com, with Senior Film Writer Patrick Cremona describing it as "blockbuster filmmaking so exhilarating that most other major franchises should be embarrassed".

However, despite the critical acclaim, the film was regarded as a financial disappointment by the industry, owing to its near-$300 million price tag and worldwide box office gross of $571 million (a notable decline from 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Paramount will be hoping for a stronger turnout when Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits cinemas on Wednesday 21st May, with the title suggesting that it could be the end of the line for Ethan Hunt and his team.

Cruise recently made headlines by ascending to the top of London's enormous BFI IMAX venue, as he became the latest industry name to receive the institute's fellowship award recognising an "outstanding contribution" to cinema.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

