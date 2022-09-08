Mark Gatiss says Mission Impossible 7 is “bigger than Bond”

Shot back-to-back with its sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, he said it is an "extraordinary experience" in an exclusive interview.

Though we don't know much about Mark Gatiss's role in Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part One, the actor recently opened up to RadioTimes.com on the scale of the film.

"It’s absolutely enormous. It’s like Bond – in fact, it’s bigger than Bond!" he told RadioTimes.com at the opening night of Horse-Play. "The scale is unbelievable. What’s rather reassuring and lovely is that everyone in it is so charming, fun and nice to be around."

But the Sherlock actor revealed he originally thought it would be "scary" to shoot the action blockbuster, helmed by Tom Cruise.

"I remember when I started on Dead Reckoning Part One last year, I saw all these big American actors and you just imagine they’re going to be really scary and razor-sharp. Then you realize they’re all sh*****g themselves the same as anyone else!"

Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7. YouTube/Paramount Pictures UK

The actor went on to explain he had become close with everyone on set. He said: "I’ve made some really good friends on it, and it was a terrific experience. It’s not over yet! (Laughs.) It goes on and on and on – they sort of shoot in perpetuity.

"Because of COVID and shooting both Part One and Two back-to-back, it’s just been continuously rolling. Hayley Atwell said to me by the time she finishes, she’ll have been on both films for five years! That’s why everyone keeps looking young is because they were made years ago. "

