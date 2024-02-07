However, Ortega, 21, has switched things up for her latest project, Miller's Girl, in which she stars as 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet, while Martin Freeman, 52, plays her conflicted teacher, Jonathan Miller.

When Jonathan assigns Cairo with a creative writing project, the characters soon begin to push the boundaries of a professional, teacher-student dynamic.

The Lionsgate film, which has been produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, was released in the US on 26th January (January 26), with a risqué scene between Ortega and Freeman's characters going viral on social media.

But will Miller's Girl become available to watch in the UK? Read on for everything we know so far.

Can I watch Miller's Girl in the UK?

Martin Freeman as Jonathan in Miller's Girl. Lionsgate/ YouTube.

Not yet, but the film is set to become available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 19th February 2024.

Miller's Girl is currently showing in US cinemas.

Miller’s Girl plot

The official synopsis reads: “A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web.

“As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.”

Is there a trailer for Miller's Girl?

Yes, a trailer for the film dropped in December, showing Freeman's character discussing his new student Cairo with his colleagues (played by Dagmara Domińczyk and Bashir Salahuddin).

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Gideon Adlon's character Winnie encouraging Cairo to get Jonathon to fall in love with her.

"It's like he's been living in grayscale and you're the first thing he's seen in colour," Winnie tells Cairo.

You can watch the trailer below:

Miller's Girl will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 19th February 2024.

