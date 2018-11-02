Appearing at the premiere of his latest film Bohemian Rhapsody, Myers told Access Online: "You're going to see Dr Evil soon, somewhere in the culture”.

It’s been 16 years since Goldmember, the last Austin Powers movie, and Myers has spent much of that time focussing on his young family. “They take a long time to write, they always have but… it’s looking good."

As for director Jay Roach, who helmed all three original Austin Powers movies, Myers said he’s “been super crazy. He’s doing a fantastic movie right now that he’s working on”.

More like this

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Myers brought back Dr Evil for a comedy sketch on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The character was portrayed as a cabinet member fired by Donald Trump, who was peeved that the title of “Secretary of Evil” had already gone to Steve Bannon.