The filmmaker reportedly died on Saturday (17th December) of heart failure at his home in Dorset.

Director Mike Hodges, best known for films including Flash Gordon and Get Carter, has died at the age of 90.

The news was announced by Hodges’s friend and producer Mike Kaplan, who shared his cause of death.

Born in Bristol in 1932, Hodges first worked as an accountant and in the Royal Navy under national service before switching careers to the screen industries.

He got his big break with Get Carter starring Sir Michael Caine, which he wrote and directed.

The film, which also starred Britt Ekland, followed hitman Jack Carter (Caine), who returns to Newcastle for his brother’s funeral and swiftly realises foul play was involved with his death.

Hodges then went on to replace Nicolas Roeg as the director of Flash Gordon, and worked once more with Caine in 1972's Pulp.

He was also known for 1974’s The Terminal Man starring George Segal and 1989’s and Black Rainbow with Rosanna Arquette.

Tributes have flooded in for Hodges following the tragic news of his passing.

Writer and broadcaster Matthew Sweet penned on Twitter: "Just heard the news about Mike Hodges. A true master. A furious restless talent. An unassailable body of work. Loved the films. Loved the man."

Screenwriter Brian Lynch said: "Mike Hodges, director of FLASH GORDON, has passed. Finally saw this movie during the pandemic and it brought me such joy. Have watched it a bunch of times since. Nothing else like it. Rest in Peace, sir."

Meanwhile, journalist, writer and broadcaster Samira Ahmed wrote: "Goodbye to my very special friend and film maker extraordinaire Mike Hodges. I loved this man so much. The metaphysical poet of British cinema and a generous, brilliant, kind and politically engaged man. I was so so lucky to know you and spend time with you."

Writer Adrian McKinty also Tweeted: "Oh no, Mike Hodges RIP. GET CARTER was one of the films that got me into noir. Jack's Return Home is a terrific book and the 1971 Michael Caine film version of it is stylish, nasty, cynical, funny & dark as night. One of the best British gangster films of all time."



Advertisement

Hodges is survived by his wife Carol, and his two sons Ben and Jake.