Flanagan – best known for his work on various Netflix series including The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as films such as Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep – will write, direct and produce the new movie.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," said Flanagan.

"Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

The Exorcist marks yet another collaboration between Flanagan and Blumhouse, with the filmmaker having written and directed Oculus, Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil for the studio.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum said: "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of The Exorcist and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

David Robinson, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Creek, said: "It's an honour to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason and the entire Blumhouse Team."

Mike Flanagan's next film project is an adaptation of a Stephen King story, The Life of Chuck, billed as a sci-fi drama starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan, with no release date currently set.

