While the franchise has added more women to its male-dominated cast over the years, such as Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren, that doesn’t mean that it passes the Bechdel test: where a movie features a certain number of minutes in which at least two women talk to each other about something besides a man.

“I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her,” Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s pathetic and it’s a lack of creativity.”

She then went on to speak about how her making a stand could help other women in the industry. “It does weigh heavy on my head — especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in,” she said.

“At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. That’s the only leverage I ever use with anything. It’s like, look, this doesn’t agree with my ethics, my morals.

“My heart doesn’t feel right doing this in front of millions of people, so I can always oblige myself and depart because money, to me, isn’t as important as my lines that you’re not allowed to cross.”