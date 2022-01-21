Born Marvin Lee Aday but also known as Michael, the musician passed away on 20th January with his wife Deborah Gillespie by his side.

Meat Loaf, the singer who was best known for his Bat Out of Hell trilogy, has died at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed on the singer’s Facebook page by his family. No cause of death was shared.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," Meat Loaf’s family wrote in a statement.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

His family added: "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Written by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest-selling albums of all time.

Meat Loaf’s 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell produced numerous hit singles.

The Bat Out of Hell trilogy was completed with The Monster Is Loose in 2006, with the three albums having sold millions of copies worldwide.

Meat Loaf also appeared in TV shows and movies such as Fight Club, Wayne’s World and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, in which he played Eddie, a delivery boy who sings the song Hot Patootie.

Singer Cher, who performed with him on the 1981 track Dead Ringer for Love, paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media.

Responding to the tragic news of his death, she tweeted that she “had so much fun” with the singer on the track.

Stephen Fry also paid tribute to Meat Load and recalled performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live in the 1980s.

"I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Talking about their performance together, he wrote: “He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful.”