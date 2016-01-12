“Even the most ardent devotees of Jane Austen I don’t think will be offended,” says Dance of the film which is based on the cult parody novel by Seth Grahame-Smith.

“It’s very funny. Gorgeous people like Lily James and Lena Headey from Game of Thrones are in it and Matt Smith who is hysterical, actually, as Mr Collins. He’s so funny, Matt.”

The story stages a mass zombie invasion in the middle of Austen’s tale and Lily James plays a kick-ass Elizabeth Bennet with Suki Waterhouse as her sister Kitty.

Here're the trailer (and we warn you, it is pretty gory as well):

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is in cinemas on Thursday 11th February