“His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”

Aside from his Emmy-nominated role in M*A*S*H, Stiers was known for his prodigious voicework, including the aforementioned Cogsworth as well as Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in Pocahontas, Jumba in Lilo and Stitc, Kamaji in Spirited Away and various superheroic characters in comic-book animations, among others.

His other screen credits include Kojak, Charlie’s Angels, The Regular Show, Stargate: Atlantis, Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and on Twitter it became clear that his work had touched many generations of viewers.

Stiers is reportedly survived by a son.