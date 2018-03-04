M*A*S*H and Beauty and Beast star David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
The actor, who voiced Cogsworth in the classic animated film, lost a long battle with bladder cancer
Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his roles as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in US comedy M*A*S*H and Cogsworth in the original animated Beauty and the Beast, has died according to his agent.
“I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” agent Mitchell Stubbs said via the MKS Talent Agency Twitter account.
“His talent was only surpassed by his heart.”
Aside from his Emmy-nominated role in M*A*S*H, Stiers was known for his prodigious voicework, including the aforementioned Cogsworth as well as Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in Pocahontas, Jumba in Lilo and Stitc, Kamaji in Spirited Away and various superheroic characters in comic-book animations, among others.
His other screen credits include Kojak, Charlie’s Angels, The Regular Show, Stargate: Atlantis, Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and on Twitter it became clear that his work had touched many generations of viewers.
More like this
Stiers is reportedly survived by a son.