It might have only taken 53 years, but Dick himself has finally admitted what we all already knew. The 91-year-old has now apologised for giving the world "the most atrocious cockney accent in the history of cinema" after his portrayal of Bert in the classic Disney film.

The actor was speaking after being chosen by BAFTA to receive the Britannia Award For Excellence In Television, and said, "I appreciate this opportunity to apologise to the members of BAFTA for inflicting on them the most atrocious cockney accent in the history of cinema."

But BAFTA Los Angeles chief executive Chantal Rickards said: "We look forward to his acceptance speech in whatever accent he chooses on the night. We have no doubt it will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"

He also recently announced that he would also doing "a little song and dance number" in the new Mary Poppins sequel starring Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns.

After having more than half a century to improve his "atrocious" accent, there won't be any excuses if it hasn't got better by next year...