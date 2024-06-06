Lawrence said that "he did my show, so we talked somewhere in between there", adding that "we talked in person and then we had a dinner".

He said that he turned the role down because he wasn't offered enough money, but said he was still happy for the team behind the film when it became a major success.

He said: "I was happy for Chris [Tucker]. I was like, that's what it's supposed to be, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, and they brought a beautiful franchise with Rush Hour."

More like this

Read more:

Rush Hour was released three years after the first Bad Boys film, which came out in 1995. It went on to get two sequels, while rumours of a potential fourth outing in future continue to circulate.

Last year, Tucker reaffirmed that he and Chan intend to star in a fourth film, but since then there have been no further updates.

Jackie Chan as Detective Inspector Lee and Chris Tucker as Detective James Carter in Rush Hour. Warner Brothers Pictures

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise, has just been released, with Lawrence and Smith teaming up once again.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The synopsis for the new film says: "This summer, the world's favourite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy - but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in UK cinemas now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.