Amazingly, this matchmaking worked – Gunn asked Hamill if he would like to meet to discuss the idea over a coffee in Malibu. And (after some awkward chat about Hamill’s direct messages not being open), the two agreed to meet.

And fans were completely blown away as the conversation unfolded...

So, when might we see Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Gunn has previously said on Twitter that Starlord and company will return for their own solo movie (no, not that Solo) in 2020.

And Hamill probably won't be the only familiar face to enjoy a cameo when the film finally hits the big screen. After all, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus and David Hasselhoff all had minor roles in the last Galaxy films.

Who do you want to see have a cameo? Nope, don't tell us – just set them up with James Gunn over Twitter.