Mark Hamill thinks Star Wars missed an opportunity to get Luke, Han and Leia back together
The actor had a great idea to reunite the original trio on screen
For Star Wars fans, perhaps one of the most upsetting things about Carrie Fisher's death – and the on-screen demise of Harrison Ford's Han Solo – is the realisation that we’ll never see Luke, Leia and Han reunited on the big screen.
And that’s something that plays on Mark Hamill’s mind too, as he revealed at the recent Star Wars Celebration.
While speaking with Fandango’s Erik Davis, Hamill said he felt there had been a “missed opportunity” to get the gang back together one last time in The Force Awakens, during Han Solo's tragic final scenes with his son, Ben, aka Kylo Ren.
Here's @HamillHimself on the Luke Skywalker/Han Solo reunion he wanted to see in #TheForceAwakens #SWCO pic.twitter.com/W3H4qiFpf8
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 14, 2017
"When I was reading it, I thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she is unsuccessful, she'll rush to his [Han's] aid and get into some dire situation, and that's when I show up," Hamill said.
"I save her life, and then we rush to Han, and then we are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are — too late to save him, but witnesses."
The actor did caveat his suggestion, admitting that he has a lot of "terrible" ideas he throws at the powers that be on a regular basis.
But we're willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on this one: it would have been nice to see the trio back together just one last time.
Oh well, we'll always have the original trilogy. And that God-awful Christmas special, which we'll never ever ever speak of again.