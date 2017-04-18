While speaking with Fandango’s Erik Davis, Hamill said he felt there had been a “missed opportunity” to get the gang back together one last time in The Force Awakens, during Han Solo's tragic final scenes with his son, Ben, aka Kylo Ren.

"When I was reading it, I thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she is unsuccessful, she'll rush to his [Han's] aid and get into some dire situation, and that's when I show up," Hamill said.

"I save her life, and then we rush to Han, and then we are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are — too late to save him, but witnesses."

The actor did caveat his suggestion, admitting that he has a lot of "terrible" ideas he throws at the powers that be on a regular basis.

But we're willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on this one: it would have been nice to see the trio back together just one last time.

Oh well, we'll always have the original trilogy. And that God-awful Christmas special, which we'll never ever ever speak of again.