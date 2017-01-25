“It’s got a real samurai [feel],” Hamill told AP. “It’s straightforward and minimalist, and I like that.”

Though apparently, Hamill has had quite a while to get used to the title thanks to director Rian Johnson…

“He told me that when we were making the movie and I said ‘don’t tell me these things! I talk in my sleep,’” Hamill recalled. “They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks.

“But that’s the way of the world. It’s funny, because you know back when we were making the original nobody cared!”

We hear you, Mark – personally we blame entertainment journalism websites and their endless poring-over of miniscule details. Some people.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 15th December