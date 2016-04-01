Has he lost his mind?

Has Luke fallen to the Dark Side?

No, of course not. It's partly an April Fools, and partly a blatant attempt to boost his account to over a million followers.

In his quest to become an 'Hamillionaire' (his phrase) he's been offering to release vital details of the upcoming films, but his tongue is firmly in his cheek. (Well, the guy also plays the Joker after all.) It's all part of the Twitter renaissance Hamill seems to be going through: it's a privilege to see one of your childhood heroes having such fun in public.