As soon as he knew he had helped the Resistance buy enough time to escape from Ren and the First Order, Luke's projection faded and the exhausted Jedi master took a breather. And as he watched a pair of suns set on the horizon, Luke's body faded away leaving only his robes behind.

Surely that's the end of the Jedi master, then? Well, perhaps not. Because Hamill's got a novel idea about what really happened to him.

"I refuse to believe that he's gone," Hamill told the BBC at the Oscar Wilde Awards. "My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind.

More like this

"He teleported to a nudist colony, that's what I'm hoping."

Over to you, JJ Abrams. It'd certainly make for an interesting opening to Star Wars Episode IX...

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled for release in the UK on December 14th 2019