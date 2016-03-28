Mark Hamill defines all of Star Wars in just two words
No, they weren't 'star' and 'wars'
Published: Monday, 28 March 2016 at 7:14 am
Mark Hamill is the grand old man of Star Wars. Not only has he taken over from Alec Guiness as the wise bearded Jedi, he’s continuing to define the franchise. Literally.
Yes, fans have called on Luke himself to sum up Star Wars in as few words as possible. It started with this pithy observation:
Define: 'Han Solo'
Then this equally pithy but less witty comparison.
'Harrison Ford'
Then this.
'Carrie Fisher'
And that’s when the requests started swarming like wampas on a powerline, and Hamill lost the plot a bit.
'Episode VIII'
Hyphens don’t count, Skywalker.
See if you can guess these two
Those are just noises.
'Emperor Palpatine's breath'
What?
All we know is, it’s going to be a long, long wait until Episode VIII comes out in cinemas next year.
