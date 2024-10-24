We then cut between footage of her performing on stage, being interviewed and living her daily life.

At one point, she declares, "There is no life away from the stage," while later she says, "My life is opera. There is no reason in opera."

You can watch the trailer in full below:

The new trailer follows a shorter teaser which debuted last month and gave us our first glimpse of some of the film's sumptuous visuals, as well as plenty of glamour, high emotion and, of course, opera music.

Maria is the third entry in Chilean director Pablo Larraín's loose trilogy about iconic women of the 20th century, following Jackie (about Jackie Kennedy) and Spencer (about Princess Diana).

The stars of both those earlier films – Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart – received Oscar nods for their performances, and Jolie is widely expected to follow in their footsteps, with our RadioTimes.com review from the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere saying the film "reminds us of what an accomplished actress she can be".

The film also recently played as part of the programme at London Film Festival, but we still have a little while to wait before its official UK release on Friday 10th January 2025.

Meanwhile, US audiences will be able to watch the film slightly earlier, with a release date confirmed for Wednesday 27th November across the Atlantic – where it will also be landing on Netflix two weeks later.

The script is written by Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight – who also wrote Spencer – and a brief synopsis teases that it will explore "the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest female opera singer, relived, and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris".

In addition to Jolie, the cast for the film also includes The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit-McPhee, La Chimera's Alba Rohrwacher and newcomer Aggelina Papadopoulou.

Maria is released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th January 2025.

