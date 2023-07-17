Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Users who type any of these terms into the search bar are treated to a display of flashing pink sparkles on the results page, before the white background changes to a more Barbie-appropriate pink.

Google is no stranger to adding fun little features to various search results, and this latest addition will no doubt delight those already excited about the film – which has so far received very positive responses from critics.

Read more:

Barbie's release is one of the most hotly awaited cinematic events of 2023, especially given it opens on the same day as Christopher Nolan's latest flick Oppenheimer, with many fans planning on watching both films back to back this weekend.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the Barbie cast also boasts a number of other big-name stars, with Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and Issa Rae appearing as different Barbies, and Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans starring as various Kens.

Barbie arrives in cinemas on Friday 21st July 2023. Visit our Film hub for more news and features or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.