Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have cute Barbie surprise on Google
The search engine has got in on the fun as the countdown to the film's release continues.
After what feels like years of build-up, Greta Gerwig's Barbie film finally arrives in cinemas this week and it's safe to say excitement is at a fever pitch.
And as we head into the countdown's final stretch, Google has got in on the fun – with the search engine adding Easter Eggs for users who search for the film, its director, and its two main stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Users who type any of these terms into the search bar are treated to a display of flashing pink sparkles on the results page, before the white background changes to a more Barbie-appropriate pink.
Google is no stranger to adding fun little features to various search results, and this latest addition will no doubt delight those already excited about the film – which has so far received very positive responses from critics.
Barbie's release is one of the most hotly awaited cinematic events of 2023, especially given it opens on the same day as Christopher Nolan's latest flick Oppenheimer, with many fans planning on watching both films back to back this weekend.
In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the Barbie cast also boasts a number of other big-name stars, with Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and Issa Rae appearing as different Barbies, and Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans starring as various Kens.
Barbie arrives in cinemas on Friday 21st July 2023.
