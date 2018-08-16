Radio 2 presenter Geoff Lloyd took to Twitter to reveal that he wondered whether Udegawa – the Tokyo office where Colin Firth's character has a meeting – was inspired by the unseen mogul of Lassiter's in Neighbours.

And amazingly, the director tweeted him back and confirmed his suspicions!

Starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Lily James, Cher and Julie Walters, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was the feel-good box office hit of the summer.

When RadioTimes.com asked Seyfried whether she would like to film another sequel, she said: “Oh yeah! Beyond yes.”

More like this

Advertisement

Maybe there will be a hidden Home and Away Easter egg in that one?