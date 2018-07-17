Meryl Streep, does it show again / My my, just how much we've missed you? The original Dancing Queen showed up to London's world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – but her surprise appearance reignited the question we've been asking ever since the trailer came out: is Donna dead?

For those who've not been following the twists and turns of this crucial issue, Streep's character has been noticeably absent from the sequel's trailers. Her few scenes have appeared to be flashbacks to the first movie, and there have been a number of awful hints that she's not around any more.