Cher explained that they were in Streep’s old apartment and they popped out to get some ice cream. “And so we walk out and the first thing we see is some guy hitting cars with a brick,” she said.

“And then we walk down the street and we hear screaming. And we come around the corner, and this gigantic man is ripping the clothes off of this girl.”

Cher then described how she and Streep decided to run straight towards the attacker who, alarmingly, started running at them. “Meryl starts screaming, and I start screaming, and we run toward this gigantic man and he turns and starts running towards us,” she said. “And... we split and he ran through us.

“And so we went up to the girl, and all of her clothes were torn and she was clutching her bag.”

The woman realised that she had just been rescued by a Hollywood actress and a star singer and couldn’t believe the surreal situation, as Cher explained: “She goes, ‘Oh my god! I was saved by Meryl Streep and Cher. I’m an actress, and I work in a café where we sing, and all my friends are going to be so jealous.’”

Cher appeared on The Late Late Show in the first of a run of four UK specials on Sky1 and she will star alongside Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which hits cinemas on Friday 20th July.