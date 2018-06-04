Tatum appeared with the cast of the musical, which is based upon his hugely popular, semi-autobiographical Magic Mike films about a male stripper, to announce that the show will make its UK debut in London's Hippodrome Casino in November after kicking off its run in Las Vegas last year.

The audience - and judge David Walliams - went wild. Check out a clip of his entrance below.

Magic Mike Live - which has been described in a press release as a "360-degree dance spectacular" - will serve as a prequel to the films, and is set around the Tatum's character's early days at strip club Dominica. Tatum will co-direct the production alongside choreographer Alison Faulk.

Unsurprisingly, only those who are 18 and over will be able to attend.

Check out a steamy trailer for the show below.

Previews will run from 10th November, ahead of the official launch on 28th November. Tickets star at £29 and are on sale now - get yours here.