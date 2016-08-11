Kravitz’s screen credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and YA hit Divergent, where she starred alongside Shailene Woodley. HBO series Big Little Lies is also upcoming for the actress, which will see her line-up alongside Woodley again, as well as Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Set in New York some 70 years before the events of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follows the story of Magizoologist Newt Scamander. Oscar-winner Redmayne is starring in this leading role with Ezra Miller and Colin Farrell also on the cast list.

The film is in UK cinemas on 18 November, with the next film slated for next year.