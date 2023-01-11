M3GAN – or Model 3 Generative Android, to give her her full name – is the prototype of a brand-new artificially intelligent doll created by roboticist Gemma, which she fast-tracks into production when a tragedy leaves her suddenly caring for her young niece Cady.

Even before the film's release, the titular doll from new horror flick M3GAN has become something of a social media icon – and now she's dancing her way into cinemas around the UK.

At first, M3GAN seems like the perfect companion for the young girl, but it doesn't take long for things to go horribly awry as the doll begins to develop a rather murderous mind of her own.

The doll is physically played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis, while the cast for the film also includes Get Out and Girls star Allison Williams and The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw – read on for the full list of actors and characters.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Allison Williams plays Gemma

Allison Williams plays Gemma. Universal

Who is Gemma? A roboticist who has grown wary of using her brilliant mind for the enrichment of corporate shareholders of a global toy company – and who sees the chance to integrate her passion for artificial intelligence with a need to connect with her niece Cady.

What else has Allison Williams been in? Williams is best known for her role as Marnie Michaels in Girls and for playing Rose Armitage in Get Out. Other credits include The Mindy Project and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Violet McGraw plays Cady

Violet McGraw plays Cady. Universal

Who is Cady? Gemma's niece, Cady is left traumatised when her parents die in a car crash. Soon after becoming her guardian, Gemma gifts her the prototype of her new M3GAN doll, with whom she soon forms a unique bond.

What else has Violet McGraw been in? At just 11 years old McGraw has already picked up a wealth of impressive big screen credits – with roles in Doctor Sleep, Separation, and Black Widow, in which she played the young version of Florence Pugh's character Yelena Belova. She also appeared in all 10 episodes of Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House as Young Eleanor "Nell" Crane in 2018, and in nine episodes of the crime drama Jett a year later.

Amie Donald plays M3GAN

Amie Donald plays M3GAN.

Who is M3GAN? The prototype of a new artificially intelligent doll created by Gemma, which is programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally.

What else has Amie Donald been in? This is Donald's biggest role to date – although she previously appeared in one episode of the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth.

Jenna Davis (Raven's Home) voices M3GAN

Ronny Chieng plays David Lin

Ronny Chieng plays David Lin. Universal

Who is David? The CEO of Gemma’s company, David is a wunderkind who has grown his business from a small start-up to a global empire. In Gemma, he sees massive potential, but in M3GAN, he sees the dollar signs rolling in.

What else has Ronny Chieng been in? Comedian Chieng is currently a senior correspondent on The Daily Show – on which he has appeared since 2015 – while he's also starred in several high-profile films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Godzilla vs Kong, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Jen Van Epps plays Tess

Jen Van Epps plays Tess. Universal

Who is Tess? One of Gemma's fellow engineers at Funki.

What else has Jen Van Epps been in? Van Epps has previously appeared in the films No Exit and Don't Make Me Go while TV credits include Cowboy Bebop and One Lane Bridge.

Brian Jordan Alvarez plays Cole

Brian Jordan Alvarez plays Cole. Universal

Who is Cole? Another fellow engineer at Funki.

What else has Brian Jordan Alvarez been in? Alvarez is best known for his recurring roles as Estéfan in Will and Grace and Wesley in Jane the Virgin.

The cast also includes: Lori Dungey (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Celia, Jack Cassidy (Raised by Refugees) as Brandon, Amy Usherwood (Mystic) as Lydia, Stephane Garneau-Monten (Sweet Tooth) as Kurt, Arlo Green (Cowboy Bebop) as Ryan, and Kira Josephson (Kid Sister) as Ava.

M3GAN is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 13th January 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.