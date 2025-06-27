Also returning are Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) – but will the trio be back for more after that ending?

Read on for what we know so far about the potential for a M3GAN 3.

Will there be a M3GAN 3?

There has been no official confirmation that a M3GAN 3 has been greenlit, though Gerard Johnstone, director of both M3GAN films released so far, has said he is "sure" there is a future for the series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he revealed: "I really hope that there are more, and I'm sure there will be more.

"I know that Blumhouse and Universal are already thinking about and working on ideas for another one. I'll be first in line to see it."

M3GAN 2.0. Universal

On that final point, it seems a potential M3GAN 3 would have to have a different filmmaker behind the camera, with Johnstone revealing that 2.0 is his "endpoint" with the franchise.

"This is my endpoint," he confirmed. "I've been on these films since 2018, when I got the first script, so it's been a really long run for me, and I've put everything I possibly could into this movie for that reason."

Johnstone stepping away from the series will likely not affect any decision on the future of the series, though – after all, plenty of action-horror franchises take on several directors during their lifespan.

Ultimately, it appears that the possibility of a third film likely depends on the box office success of 2.0 and the willingness of the cast to sign on for more.

Regarding the latter, star Allison Williams seems eager to get back on set for further instalments, telling RadioTimes.com: "We love working together, even with our robotics co-stars… we’re very familial and close at this point. And so I think that really helps."

Indeed, she even confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she has been "dreaming" of a M3GAN trilogy, telling the publication: "I certainly don’t feel like I’m done making these movies with these people and this tonal landscape and the subject matter.

"So, yeah, I have been dreaming of a third, for sure."

In the meantime, a spin-off film, titled Soulm8te, is set for release in 2026.

Its synopsis teases: "A man acquires an artificially intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife.

"In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate."

So, while it’s unclear for now whether M3GAN herself will return, the world she created will live on regardless.

M3GAN 2.0 is now showing in cinemas.

