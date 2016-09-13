It seems odd given in July there was a bit party celebrating the end of filming. There were dancing stormtroopers, a lot of cast photos and even Ellie Goulding performed.

The tricks of the cinema trade certainly wouldn't halt this juggernaut from adding her entire part to the film in post-production.

But, the character was brought to life using motion capture for The Force Awakens and even those working on the special effects said that a big part of the magic was that the actress could be on set, with the capture done in real time. In this clip she's seen working alongside actress Daisy Ridley, for example.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCFUhvuCy2E

Why change a formula that seemed to work?

Then again, we're yet to get any details of how involved (or not involved) Maz will be as the story develops. Her introduction (which including her handing over Luke Skywalker's lightsaber to Rey) seemed to suggest she had plenty of secrets that would come in to play as the story developed. Perhaps these come to light with a whole host of new digital characters and all of their filming is yet to start? Perhaps the big wrap party was just a way to throw us off the scent as the cast secretly return to film the most pivotal scenes? Perhaps Nyong'o has done all of her filming and just doesn't want to let on. As ever with Star Wars the possibilities are endless...

Star Wars: Episode VIII will be released on 15th December 2017