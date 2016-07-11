BGT finalists Boogie Storm performed at Star Wars Episode VIII's epic wrap party
The dancing stormtroopers put on a show for the likes of John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Oscar Isaac
Published: Monday, 11 July 2016 at 11:35 am
You didn't expect the Star Wars Episode VIII wrap party to be low key, did you? When filming ended on the follow-up to one of the highest grossing films of all time, the celebrations were out of this world with an epic showbiz bash held at the Natural History Museum in central London.
It looked like a pretty awesome party.
Everyone was there. Dinosaurs...
John Boyega...
Mark Hamill...
Oscar Isaac...
Even Ellie Goulding performed:
Alongside sassy BGT Stormtroopers Boogie Storm:
Our only question: where was our invite?
I wish I was cool/important enough to go to the star wars wrap party
— samantha (@CONN0RHAWKE) July 11, 2016
We feel you, @CONN0RHAWKE...
