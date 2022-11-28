Love Actually soundtrack: Every song in the Christmas film
Love Actually will always be essential Christmas viewing, even 20 years on - but which songs make up its heartwarming soundtrack?
It might be coming up on 20 years old now, but the romantic comedy Love Actually remains essential Christmas viewing two decades on.
The 2003 festive romantic comedy, which features stars including Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Martine McCutcheon, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and Colin Firth, tells 10 interconnected love stories, all set against the backdrop of a heartwarming soundtrack.
From Too Lost In You by the Sugababes, to Jump by The Pointer Sisters and Olivia Olson’s cover of All I Want for Christmas Is You, the songs in Love Actually, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video, perfectly mirror the movie's cheese.
With five of the original cast of Love Actually returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special in November 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at the 2003 film and its stellar soundtrack.
Love Actually soundtrack: Every song in the festive film
Christmas is all Around – Bill Nighy
All You Need is Love – Lynden David Hall
Take Me as I Am – Wyclef Jean feat Sharissa
Puppy Love – S Club Juniors
Sweetest Goodbye – Maroon 5
All I Want for Christmas is You - Tessa Niles
I'll See it Through - Texas
River - Joni Mitchell
Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters
Here with Me - Dido
Rose (From Titanic) - James Horner
Too Lost in You - Sugababes
Like I Love You - Justin Timberlake
Turn Me On - Norah Jones
Songbird - Eva Cassidy
All Alone on Christmas - Darlene Love
Smooth - Santana feat Rob Thomas
Wherever You Will Go - The Calling
Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell
White Christmas - Otis Redding
Silent Night - Pre Teens
Good King Wenceslas - Hugh Grant and Andrew Tinkler
Catch a Falling Star - Cast
All I Want for Christmas Is You - Olivia Olson
God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
The Trouble with Love Is - Kelly Clarkson
Jump (For My Love) - Girls Aloud
