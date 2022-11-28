The 2003 festive romantic comedy, which features stars including Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Martine McCutcheon, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and Colin Firth, tells 10 interconnected love stories, all set against the backdrop of a heartwarming soundtrack.

It might be coming up on 20 years old now, but the romantic comedy Love Actually remains essential Christmas viewing two decades on.

From Too Lost In You by the Sugababes, to Jump by The Pointer Sisters and Olivia Olson’s cover of All I Want for Christmas Is You, the songs in Love Actually, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video, perfectly mirror the movie's cheese.

With five of the original cast of Love Actually returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special in November 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at the 2003 film and its stellar soundtrack.

Love Actually soundtrack: Every song in the festive film

Christmas is all Around – Bill Nighy

All You Need is Love – Lynden David Hall

Take Me as I Am – Wyclef Jean feat Sharissa

Puppy Love – S Club Juniors

Sweetest Goodbye – Maroon 5

All I Want for Christmas is You - Tessa Niles

I'll See it Through - Texas

River - Joni Mitchell

Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister in Love Actually.

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters

Here with Me - Dido

Rose (From Titanic) - James Horner

Too Lost in You - Sugababes

Like I Love You - Justin Timberlake

Turn Me On - Norah Jones

Songbird - Eva Cassidy

All Alone on Christmas - Darlene Love

Smooth - Santana feat Rob Thomas

Wherever You Will Go - The Calling

Both Sides Now - Joni Mitchell

White Christmas - Otis Redding

Silent Night - Pre Teens

Good King Wenceslas - Hugh Grant and Andrew Tinkler

Catch a Falling Star - Cast

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Olivia Olson

God Only Knows - The Beach Boys

The Trouble with Love Is - Kelly Clarkson

Jump (For My Love) - Girls Aloud

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Actually is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial now.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.