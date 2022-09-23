Meet the cast of Lou on Netflix

Janney is joined in the cast by Jurnee Smollet – with both of them also serving as executive producers – while there are also supporting roles for a number of other actors.

Allison Janney leads the cast for new Netflix thriller Lou – with the Oscar-winner starring as a mysterious loner who seems more than happy to leave her dangerous past behind until she's enlisted to rescue a kidnapped child.

Read on to find out who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Allison Janney plays Lou

Who is Lou? A mysterious loner who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her.

What else has Allison Janney been in? Janney's breakthrough role came playing C. J. Cregg on The West Wing, and she's gone on to appear in a huge variety of TV shows and films since. Highlights include Emmy-winning roles in Masters of Sex and Mom, and an Oscar-winning performance in I, Tonya, while other films credits include 10 Things I Hate About You, Drop Dead Gorgeous, American Beauty, The Hours, Hairspray, Juno, The Help, The Way, Way Back, Spy, The Girl on the Train, Bad Education and Bombshell.

Jurnee Smollett plays Hannah

Who is Hannah? A desperate mother who comes to Lou to ask for help rescuing her kidnapped daughter.

What else has Jurnee Smollett been in? Smollet first found fame as a child actress, with appearances on TV shows including On Our Own and Full House and films such as Eve's Bayou. As an adult, she's had roles on Friday Night Lights, The Defenders, True Blood, Underground and Lovecraft Country – earning an Emmy nod for the latter – and has appeared in films such as The Great Debaters, Hands of Stone, Birds of Prey and Spiderhead.

Logan Marshall-Green plays Phillip

Who is Phillip? Details about this character have not been revealed prior to release.

What else has Logan Marshall-Green been in? Marshall-Green has appeared in a variety of TV shows including 24, The O.C., Traveler, Dark Blue and Quarry, and more recently has been part of the main cast for The Defeated and Big Sky. Previous film credits include Prometheus, The Invitation, Snowden, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Upgrade.

Ridley Bateman plays Vee

Who is Vee? Hannah's daughter, who has been kidnapped.

What else has Ridley Bateman been in? This is only child-star Bateman's second major credit after her appearance in the film Shattered earlier this year.

Matt Craven plays Sherrif Rankin

Who is Sherrif Rankin? A law enforcer who plays a role in the investigation into Vee's disappearance.

What else has Matt Craven been in? On TV, Craven has appeared in multiple episodes of High Incident, L.A. Doctors, NCIS, Resurrections, and Sharp Objects, while film roles include Jacob's Ladder, A Few Good Men, The Juror, Disturbia, Tempting Fate and X-Men: First Class.

Greyston Holt plays Chris

Who is Chris? Details about this character have not been revealed prior to release.

What else has Greyston Holt been in? Holt had a main part in the Candian TV shows Durham Country and Bitten and has had recurring roles in series such as Alcatraz, Batwoman and Riverdale. This is his most major film role to date.

